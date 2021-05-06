Tamannaah Bhatia's 'November Story' Teaser Out; Fans "strongly Excited" For The Trailer

The official Instagram handle of Disney+ Hotstar revealed a teaser of Tamannaah Bhatia’s November Story on May 5, 2021. The teaser is a peek into what the series is going to be like and comes only hours before the official trailer is supposed to be out. The caption alongside the short clip says, “The pen is mightier and deadlier than the sword.” This is in tune with what can be seen in the teaser. The teaser has been released in both Tamil and English enabling a wider reach for the film. The trailer for the series is going to release on May 6.

November Story teaser reveal

The teaser itself is short but very emphatic. It shows a pen scribbling a few words on a piece of lined paper in blue ink until it reaches the exclamation at the end, which turns to red and no longer resembles ink but blood, with blotches of blood sprinkles appearing too. The message that the pen is writing is succinct and talks about how powerful words are. It says that the pen has the ability to write a story but it also has the ability to end one’s story. It talks about the power of narrative and how it can make or break an individual’s life.

People were really excited to see the teaser and said that they could not wait for the trailer to be out so that they could get more of a clue into what the show was about. People also wished Tamannaah Bhatia luck for her series and said that they knew she would do well. Yet others expressed their excitement and said they could not wait to see the show. There were a few queries into if the show was going to be made into other languages as well. The teaser on Disney+ Hotstar’s Instagram handle has received 2,805 likes and 49 comments as of now and still counting.

The actor recently shared a note on her Instagram page which spoke of the condition the country was in currently. She said it was heart-wrenching to see people suffering because of the pandemic and the problems arising due to the pandemic. She also said that despite all the suffering people should not forget the values of positivity and optimism as it was the only thing that could save people. She further advised that people were to follow all the precautionary rules that were being imposed as it was in the best interest of the public.

