Tamannaah Bhatia's Top Five Films That Make For A Good Movie Marathon

Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005 starring opposite Samir Aftab. Since then, the 31-year-old has worked in several blockbusters and with various directors. Tamannaah will be featured in the upcoming film Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand. The following are the five best Tamannaah Bhatia's movies that prove that the script comes first for the actor.

Baahubali: The Begining

The blockbuster film Baahubali: The Begining stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Anushka Shetty. This S. S. Rajamouli's directorial grossed over Rs. 1,192 billion while was made on a budget of Rs. 1.7 billion. Tamannaah played the role of a warrior named Avantika in the movie who was also the love interest of Mahendra Baahubali. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.0 on 10

Oopiri

The 2016 comedy-drama film Oopiri is the story of a quadriplegic billionaire, Vikramadhitya, who hires Seenu as his caretaker. The Telugu film cast Nagarjuna, Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Tamannaah played the role of Keerthi, Vikramadhitya's secretary, in this Vamshi Paidipally directorial. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.0 on 10.

Happy Days

Happy Days is a comedy-drama film made in the Telugu language. The film cast Varun Sandesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Raahul in the lead roles while it is directed by Shekhar Kammula. The plot of the film revolves around a group of eight friends in an engineering college who overcome several struggles but their bond grows stronger. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.9 on 10.

Dharma Durai

Dharma Durai marks one of the best Tamannaah Bhatia's Tamil movies. The film is written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy and features Vijay Sethupati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. It is the story of a heartbroken doctor Dharma Durai who becomes an alcoholic. His life changes after he meets an old friend, Subhashini played by Tamannaah. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5 on 10.

Ayan

This 2009 movie is written and directed by K.V. Anand and features Suriya, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhu in the lead roles. The plot of the Tamil-language film revolves around Deva who works for a smuggler. Deva's life takes a major turn when his best friend gets killed and a rival tries to eliminate him from the business. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.4 on 10.

