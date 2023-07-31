Tamannaah Knew This Vijay Starrer Would Be A Flop Even Before It Hit Screens

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been making waves on social media due to the Kaavaalaa song from Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer, recently opened up about her past experiences in the film industry. In a candid interview with Galatta, she shared that she was dissatisfied with her performance in the 2010 film Sura, co-starring Thalapathy Vijay.

3 things you need to know

Sura was released on April 30, 2010.

While the movie performed impressively in international markets, grossing $897,597, it fell short of expectations domestically.

Jailer is set to hit the silver screen on August 10.

Tamannaah talking of 'Sura'

Despite the film's songs becoming chartbusters, Sura turned out to be a major flop, and Tamannaah was not oblivious to its underwhelming potential even during the shooting. She disclosed, "I love the film, but there were some scenes I thought I was really bad at. It's a famous film, and the songs became chartbusters. Sura was one of the films I thought I was very bad in."

(Tamannaah says while shooting for the film she had a strong feeling that Sura won't work out | Image: IMDB)

Further, Tamannaah didn't shy away from admitting that she had sensed the film's potential failure while working on it. "I think I knew it while shooting for the film. I had a strong feeling that it won't work out. You know it for many films. Sometimes, the vibe won't work out. But, you still do it because of the commitment you give. Everything is not about success or failure. Movies are an expensive artform, so we have to be responsible. It's a part of the job," she explained.

A bit about 'Sura'

Sura, an action comedy directed by SP Rajkumar, also featured Vadivelu and Dev Gill in crucial roles. Despite the negative reviews and lackluster performance in domestic theatres, the film managed to recover its budget, as revealed by the producer Sangili Murugan.

Currently, Tamannaah is awaiting the release of Jailer, in which she plays a significant role alongside the legendary Rajinikanth. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on August 10.