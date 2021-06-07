Tamannah Bhatia Says She Looks Up To BFF Shruti Haasan For Motivation

Actor Shruti Haasan and Tamannah Bhatia have been sharing a strong bond for a long time. The two have been spotted plenty of times together. In a recent interview, Shruti Haasan and Tamannah Bhatia praised each other's company and revealed some interesting facts about their friendship.

Tamannah Bhatia reveals she looks up to Shruti Haasan

According to a report by BollywoodLife, previously Shruti in a Tamil chat show revealed some interesting facts about her relationship with Tamannah. Shruti said that if Tamannah was a man then she would have taken Tamannah out on a date. Meanwhile, Tamannah also addressed the media and said that she looks up to Shruti Haasan. Tamannah added that sometimes when she feels low, she calls Shruti and asks how are you so enthusiastic. She added that it is very difficult and she really looks up to Shruti on how she handles her home, takes care of her house and at the same time she is also a hardworking individual. Furthermore, Tamannah added that Shruti is an active social media user, she communicates with her fans and always keeps the humour alive.

On the professional front, Shruti will play a crucial role in Prasanth Neel's upcoming movie Salaar. Shruti Haasan was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and a Netflix film called Pitta Kathalu in 2021. She even played the female lead in Ravi Teja’s movie Krack. She is currently working on several upcoming projects like Laabam which is slated to release in 2022. Her last film in Bollywood was The Power alongside Vidyut Jammwal. Shruti Haasan also starred in Ravi Teja's Krack in the year 2021.

Tamannah recently made her digital debut with the show 11th Hour starring Adith Arun and Vamsi Krishna in important roles. Tamannah also featured in the movie November Story along with Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Vivek Prasanna and Aruldass. Tamannah Bhatia is currently working on several projects. She will be playing the role of Jwala Reddy in Seetimaar which is going to release soon. She will also play the role of Harika in F3 and Mahalakshmi in the Telugu movie That Is Mahalakshmi. Some other projects like Bole Chudiyan, Maestro and Gurthunda Seethakalam are also on her list but not many details have been revealed about these projects.

IMAGE: SHRUTI HAASAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.