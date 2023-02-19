Tamil Actor And Comedian Mayilsamy Dies Of Heart Attack

After Taraka Ratna's demise, the South industry woke up to another sad news of Tamil actor Mayilsamy's death. The 57-yr-old actor and comedian passed away due to heart attack. According to he Nadigar Sangam (SIAA), he suffered from the attack in the wee hours on Sunday, February 19, post which he breathed his last.

Mayilsamy was a well-known name in films and had worked with top celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Vijay and many more. Many famous people from Kamal Haasan to Sarath Kumar took to their social media to share their condolences.

Take a look:

Shocked to hear the news. Your sense of humor and positive attitude always filled the shooting spot with laughter and happiness.. RIP #Mayilsamy sir. Condolences to family and friends😢 pic.twitter.com/h49wHsxHpv — Sakshi Agarwal (@ssakshiagarwal) February 19, 2023

Disheartened to hear the news. RIP #Mayilsamy anna. Condolences to family and friends — Arya (@arya_offl) February 19, 2023



Mayilsamy has worked in more than 100 films as an actor and comedian.