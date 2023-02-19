Last Updated:

Tamil Actor And Comedian Mayilsamy Dies Of Heart Attack

Mayilsamy appeared in 100 films and has worked with top names in the South film industry including Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar and others.

Sanyukta baijal
Mayilsamy

Image: @realsarathkumar/Twitter


After Taraka Ratna's demise, the South industry woke up to another sad news of Tamil actor Mayilsamy's death. The 57-yr-old actor and comedian passed away due to heart attack. According to he Nadigar Sangam (SIAA), he suffered from the attack in the wee hours on Sunday, February 19, post which he breathed his last. 

Mayilsamy was a well-known name in films and had worked with top celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Vijay and many more. Many famous people from Kamal Haasan to Sarath Kumar took to their social media to share their condolences.

Mayilsamy has worked in more than 100 films as an actor and comedian. 

