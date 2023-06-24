Tamil Actor Bose Venkat Loses His Sister And Brother To Heart Attack

Actor Bose Venkat has been working in Tamil films since 2003. He made his debut in Kollywood with the film Eera Nilam. Recently, he also forayed into the world of direction after helming the film Kaani Maadam in 2020. While he had initially starred in the TV series Metti Oli in 2003 as his first break, Bose eventually became the President of the Small Screen Actors’ Association and also forayed into Malayalam and Kannada cinema. The actor-director recently suffered the loss of two of his family members within a short span of time.

3 things you need to know:

Bose Venkat had lost his sister Valarmathi Gunasekaran on June 23 to a heart attack.

His brother Jayaraman Ranganathan also passed away the following day.

Venkat has been a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry for the last two decades.

Bose Venkat’s sister and brother dead

Venkat took to Instagram in order to announce the loss of his sister Valarmathi Gunasekaran. Many of his supporters and fans gave their condolences in the comments. See the post below:

(Bose Venkat announced the passing of his sister on Instagram)

As per several reports on social media, Venkat’s sister had suffered a heart attack. During the funeral, his brother Ranganathan also sustained a heart attack and was later pronounced dead. This is said to have taken place when Ranganathan was breaking down in tears due to the loss of his sister.

Venkat's followers still in shock

The passing of his sister and brother in such a short period of time, that too due to a heart attack, is currently causing great distress to Venkat’s followers and supporters on social media as well as in the Tamil film industry.

(A Twitter user's condolences to the news of Bose Venkat's passing | Image: Twitter)

Several members of the film fraternity have also shared their condolences with the actor. It is further being reported throughout social media that the funeral will take place for his siblings at Aranthangi, Tamil Nadu.