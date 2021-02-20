Tamil Actor Indira Kumar Found Dead In Chennai; Police Launch Investigation

An actor named Indira Kumar, who has worked in Tamil serials, passed away under mysterious circumstances on Friday. As per reports, he was found dead at his friend’s residence in Chennai. Kumar’s mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem and the police is now investigating the case.

READ: VJ Chitra's Husband Hemanth Arrested For Alleged Abetment To Suicide

Tamil actor found dead in Chennai

As per reports, Indira Kumar’s friend found his body hanging from a ceiling fan on Friday morning and immediately alerted the police. Reports claimed that he faced trouble finding work in the industry, and apparently had issues with his wife. He also had a son, and his neighbours were quoted as sharing their grief on the child and the wife being left alone.

READ:After Yash's Fan Dies By Suicide, The 'KGF' Star Urges Fans To Not Set Such Examples

Indira Kumar was reportedly a Sri Lankan refugee and lived a camp in Chennai. He had worked in serials in Chennai.

Many mysterious deaths in South film industries made headlines in recent weeks. Some days ago, the death of an actor named Srivastava Chandrasekhar, who had worked in Dhanush’s Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta and web series Vallamai Tharayo, by alleged suicide sent shockwaves The alleged suicide of actor and VJ Chitra in December was also talked about.

KGF star Yash's mention of a fan's suicide was among the other developments on Friday.

READ:Abetment To Suicide Case Filed Against Sandeep Nahar's Wife & Mother-in-law

READ:Sandeep Nahar's Wife Got To Know About His Death After Facebook Post Went Viral: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.