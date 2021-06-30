Last Updated:

Veteran Actor Kavitha Loses Husband To COVID-19 Complications Two Weeks After Son's Demise

Veteran actor Kavitha recently lost her son to coronavirus. Now the reports have emerged that she has also lost her husband to COVID-19 complications.

Kavitha

Tamil star Kavitha lost her husband Dasaratha Raj today on June 30. According to reports by Filmi Beat, the latter passed away after struggling with COVID-19 complications. As mentioned by Filmi Beat, the reports suggest that Kavitha's husband Dasaratha was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he took his last breath. 

This disheartening news of Kavitha's husband demise comes a few days after the actor lost her son, Sai Roop. Kavitha's son Sai was kept in isolation after he had contracted the virus and tested positive. Formerly, Roop was quarantined at home but after his health deteriorated, he was admitted to a private hospital. On June 15, Kavitha's son Sai Roop breathed his last at the hospital, where Dasaratha was also admitted. 

Talking about Kavitha's movies, the actor predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. She also acted in few Malayalam movies and appeared in a few television shows. The actor turned politician made her first-ever screen debut at the age of 11. She starred in the Tamil movie O Manju and Telugu movie Siri Siri Muvva. Both these films were released in 1976.

Kavitha has acted in more than 350 movies around Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. In 2020, the actor won the Zee Tamizh Kudumbha Viruthugal award for her 'Contribution to Cinema & Series'. Kavitha was recently seen in two Telugu films, Baggidi Gopal and Lingadu Ramalingadu, both released in 2020. She also appeared in a 2021's film, Nuvvu Nenu Okkatite

Kavitha currently appears on the ZEE Telugu series, Oohalu Gusasalade and Endrendrum Punnagai. She made her television debut in 2014 via Manasulu Chayadevi, a Zee Telugu show. She has also been featured in Ganga as Rudhramma and Selva Rani in Nandini and Nandini Season 2

Kavitha is well known for her supporting roles in Telugu movies like Aada Paandavulu (2013), Chethilo Cheyyesi (2010), Meenakshi (2005), and Yugalageetham (2010). Some of her best Tamil films include Pandavar Bhoomi (2001),  Gummalam (2002), Arasatchi (2004), Suyetchai MLA (2006), Aarya (2007), Madhavi (2009), Idhayam Thiraiarangam (2012) and Narathan (2016). Kavitha has appeared in Malayalam films, Aanayum Ambaariyum (1978), Arthana (1993), Agnidevan (1995), Manjeeradhwani (1998), Friends (1999) and Nidra (2012)

