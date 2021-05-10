Last Updated:

Tamil Actor Mansoor Ali Khan To Undergo Surgery Post His Hospitalisation For Kidney Stones

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan has recently been hospitalised for a block in the kidney and will now be undergoing surgery. Read further.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Mansoor Ali Khan's movies

IMAGE: NADIGAR SANGAM PR NEWS TWITTER


Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan recently made the headlines for spreading misinformation on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Tamil Nadu. The actor is now once again in the news as the update about his health has surfaced online. It has been revealed that he has been hospitalized and is gearing up for surgery. 

About Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s health update

PR of the actor took to his Twitter handle and revealed how the actor has been hospitalised because of a block in the kidney owing to the presence of a large stone. The tweet read, "Actor #MansoorAliKhan has been hospitalized because of a block in the kidney owing to the presence of a large stone. All tests have been taken as he is getting ready for a surgery."

READ | Tamil Nadu poll aspirant & actor Mansoor Ali Khan sits beside garbage; logs citizen issues

Earlier, Mansoor Ali Khan was booked under non-bailable provisions for targeting the authorities and the government for allegedly "killing people" after actor veteran actor Vivekh's death. He had claimed that the late actor was fine before he was administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Later on, a complaint was lodged against the actor for creating a ruckus at the hospital and spreading false rumours about the vaccination drive. 

READ | Actor Mansoor Ali Khan pulls out from contesting in Tamil Nadu polls after garbage stunt

A look at Mansoor Ali Khan’s movie career 

The actor has been a part of a variety of popular movies in his career so far and often essays the role of an antagonist. His role in the Tamil movie, Captain Prabhakaran became a huge hit among the audience and even the movie turned out to be a blockbuster. He later appeared in movies namely Moondrezhuthil En Moochirukkum, Therku Theru Machan, Chinna Poovai Killathey, Rajadhi Raja Raja Kulothunga Raja Marthanda Raja Gambeera Kathavaraya Krishna Kamarajan, Gangai Karai Paattu and others.

READ | Actor Mansoor Ali Khan booked under non-bailable provisions for fake news on COVID vaccine

The actor not only marked his presence in the Tamil movie industry but also became a significant part of popular Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu movies such as Soothradharan, Jananaayakan, Lady Commissioner, Yuva Shakthi, Kinnam Katta Kallan, Masti, Sathyam Sivam Sundaram, Red Indians and several others. Some of the latest Mansoor Ali Khan’s movies include Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Evanukku Engeyo Matcham Irukku, Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma, Pottu and Jackpot

READ | Madras HC orders Mansoor Ali Khan to pay ₹2 lakh fine for spreading COVID vaccine lies

IMAGE: NADIGAR SANGAM PR NEWS TWITTER
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT