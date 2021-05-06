Last Updated:

Tamil Actor Pandu Passes Away Due To Covid-19 At 74, Fans Send Heartfelt Condolences

Tamil comedy actor Pandu recently passed away today on May 6 at the age of 74 after contracting COVID-19. Here's how fans reacted to the sad news.

Pandu

Popular Tamil actor Pandu passed today on May 6, after battling COVID-19. Earlier, Pandu and his wife Kumudha had tested positive for the Coronavirus and were being treated at a private hospital in Chennai. The actor breathed his last during the wee hours on Thursday without responding to treatment. His wife Kumudha continues to be in the ICU. Many fans took to social media to mourn his death.

Actor Pandu passes away due to COVID-19 at 74

A Twitter user, Manisha Choudhary, took to her Twitter handle and shared a monochromatic image of comedy actor Pandu. Remembering the star, the user said, "Tamil comedy actor #Pandu dies of #coronavirus". She further added, "may the departed soul Rest In Peace". "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family", the user concluded. 

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam also shared a post on social media, mourning Pandu's death. He took to his Instagram and Twitter handle to share a heartfelt note about the same. Sharing a note in Tamil dedicated to Tamil actor Pandu, O Panneerselvam also penned a few words in the caption. He said,

"கழகத்தின் கொடி, சின்னத்தினை வடிவமைத்துக் கொடுத்தவரும் நகைச்சுவை மற்றும் குணச்சித்திர நடிகரும் சிறந்த ஓவியருமான திரு.பாண்டு அவர்கள் கொரோனா தொற்றால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு, உயிரிழந்தார் என்ற செய்தி மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும் வேதனையும் அளிக்கிறது. அவர்தம் குடும்பத்தாருக்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்!"

(The news that Mr. Pandu, the comedian and character actor and painter who designed the flag and emblem of the Society, has succumbed to corona infection is shocking and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to his family!). 

Another Instagram user, Kalaimagan shared a black and white image of Pandu and mourned his loss. He said, "Actor #Pandu sir passed away". The user further added, "Heartfelt condolences to his family & his friends #Pandu #RipPandu". 

A Twitter user shared Pandu's still from one of his popular Tamil films, featuring Vijay. The user tweeted, "Actor #Pandu sir has passed away due to COVID". The user also added, "Sending our condolences to his family members and friends". 

Take a look at some more netizens' reactions 

