Tamil actor Pauline Jessica, popularly known by her stage name Deepa, allegedly committed suicide in her rented flat in Chennai's Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue on September 18. The actor was a native of Andhra Pradesh. The actor was popularly known for playing the lead role in the recently released Tamil movie Vaidha. Besides various films, she has even worked in various Tamil serials.

As per ANI, the actor was allegedly found hanging in her apartment on September 18. Earlier, the Koyambedu Police had got information from neighbours of the actor regarding her death. Later, the said police reached the late actor's residence and sent the body to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Following this, the relatives of the actor were informed and her body was sent to her native town Andhra Pradesh.

"We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV,", ANI quoted police officials. The police are trying to find out who all came to Pauline's residence. Before the day of the suicide, it had been found that the actor had reached her apartment in an auto. Meanwhile, cops are also trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide case or if somebody pushed her to commit the same.

Further, according to police, a suicide note had been found in which she had mentioned that a failed relationship was the main reason behind her death. Various media reports suggest that the actor took such a drastic step owing to some issues in her love life. Reportedly, the actor was in love with someone and finally had to take severe action since she could not handle the problems in their relationship.

