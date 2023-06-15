Tamil Actor Prabhu Dies Of Cancer, D Imman Pays Emotional Tribute

Prabhu, a Tamil actor, recently died due to cancer. Music composer D Imman confirmed the news. The actor was battling stage four cancer when he breathed his last. The musician paid tribute to the late actor on his Twitter handle.

3 things you need to know

Prabhu died battling cancer.

Prabhu played supporting roles in over 100 Tamil films.

D Imman paid tribute to the actor on social media.

D Imman remembers Prabhu

The music composer paid tribute to Prabhu in his tweet. He wrote that doctors and nurses "tried their best" to revive him but couldn't. He concluded his note by writing, "Rest in peace brother. My heartfelt condolences."

Soon after he shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A Twitter user wrote, "My sincere condolences. Prayers for his eternal life. RIP." Another wrote, "Prayers .. respect you for your good work."

Who was Prabhu?

Prabhu was known for featuring in supporting roles in nearly 100 films. The late actor is best known to many for the 2009 film Padikkadavan, starring Dhanush and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. In the movie, he played the role of a rich man who comes as a prospective groom. Reportedly, he lost touch with his family during lockdown.