Tamil Actor Prabhu Operated For Kidney Stone, To Be Discharged Soon

Actor Prabhu was hospitalised in Chennai on February 20 after he complained of severe stomach pain. Upon examination, he was diagnosed with kidney stone. As per reports, Prabu was immediately sent for surgery and laser endoscopy was performed on him. Now, his condition is reported to be good. He is likely to be discharged in a couple of days.

Hospital releases bulletin on Prabhu's health

Prabhu is now in perfect health, and after general post-surgery medical tests, he will return home in a day or two, confirmed the statement that has been released from the hospital management.

Actor #Prabhu was admitted to hospital on 20th night with a severe stomach pain ;

"stones were detected , went in for a laser endoscopy surgery… all went well , should be out in a day or two … with all your love 👍💪💐"



Get well soon Sir @iamVikramPrabhu @idiamondbabu pic.twitter.com/IuhoG5jMFD — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) February 22, 2023

Prabhu is the son of legendary actor Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan. He has worked in over 300 films. Apart from Tamil, he has also worked extensively in the Telugu and Malayalam film industry.

After the news of his hospitalisation surfaced, Prabhu's fans wished for his speedy recovery and sent their good wishes to him. "Get well soon sir," wrote a netizen. Another commented, "Praying for your speedy recovery Sir."

On the work front, Prabhu was last seen on the big screens in Vijay starrer Varisu, which was released for the occasion of Pongal. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.