Tamil Actor Shaam Held For Gambling In Chennai, Police Suspect Involvement Of More Stars

Tamil actor Shaam was caught red-handed for gambling with 13 other people at his apartment in Chennai. Based on the tip-off about gambling happening at Nungambakkam, the Chennai police conducted raids at an apartment in the city that belonged to actor Shaam. Game boards, tokens and lakhs in money which was involved in the gambling was seized by police and they were all arrested and were taken to Nungambakkam F3 police station.

READ | Tamil Nadu BJP Slams Congress For Flouting COVID Norms In 'Speak For Democracy' Protest

'Many other actors may be involved': Police

It was found that they have been gambling since lockdown began and the den was operational between 11 pm and 4 am. Many businessmen, small-time industrialists and many more actors were allegedly involved in this, as per initial reports. The matter came to light after an actor lost Rs 10 lakh last week and had a fight with others at midnight.

Police suspected that many other actors could also be involved in this since they are not busy with shooting schedules due to lockdown. All who were arrested have been let off under station bail. Since it is not a non-bailable offence, an FIR will be soon filed by the police under the suitable sections and further investigation will be carried out.

READ | All About Tamil Actor Vijayalakshmi From Her Movies And Career To Relationships

READ | Chennai Woman Withdraws Complaint Against ABVP National President Over Alleged Harassment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.