Tamil Actor Shalini Stuns In Divorce Photoshoot: Got 99 Problems But Husband Ain't One

Tamil actor Shalini opted for divorce from her husband Riaz. The ex-couple is divorced now. Recently, the actress took to social media and shared photos from her 'divorce photoshoot.'

In one of the photos, she is seen holding a golden banner with 'DIVORCE' written on it. In another photo, she can be seen tearing up her wedding photo, which also features her ex-husband. In the third photo, she is seen holding a frame with "I got 99 problems but a husband ain't one" written on it. In another photo, Shalini can be seen standing on her wedding photo frame. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "A Divorced woman’s Message to those who feel voiceless. It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause You deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children.”

"DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone. So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this," she added.

About Shalini and Riaz's relationship

Shalini rose to fame with her stint in the popular Tamil show Mullum Malarum. A few months ago, the actress accused her husband Riaz of physical and mental abuse. Following this, she decided to proceed with divorce. The ex-couple share a daughter Riya.