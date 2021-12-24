Tamil Actor Vadivelu Tests Positive For COVID With 'S Gene Drop' After Returning From UK

Renowned Tollywood actor and comedian Vadivelu have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor was stationed in London and was diagnosed with the deadly virus after arriving in India. Known for his impeccable comic timings, some of his popular films include Kaalam Maari Pochu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Thavasi among others.

Vadivela tests COVID positive

As per Republic Media Network sources, the 61-year-old actor tested positive for the virus after returning from London on Thursday. The seasoned actor was in the UK for a shoot. Subsequently, Vadivela has reportedly been admitted to a hospital. Furthermore, the 'S gene drop', a variant of the coronavirus, has been identified for the Tamil star Vadivela.

Surge in Omicron cases

In a major jump, Tamil Nadu has recorded 33 fresh Omicron cases as informed by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday. The major spike in cases, which makes the state's tally 34, has caused tension amongst the citizens. He further informed that out of 33 new cases, 26 cases were reported from Chennai, four from Madurai, two from Tiruvanamalai, and one from Salem.

The COVID positive patients were reportedly tested for the new variant as their samples were collected for genomic sequencing. Out of 104 COVID positive citizens that arrived in Tamil Nadu, 82 were detected with the S gene drop variant.

