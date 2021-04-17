Tamil Actor Vivekh Passes Away: Dhanush, Chiyaam Vikram And Other Celebs Mourn His Death

Tamil actor-comedian Vivekh died on April 17, 2021. The 59-year old actor was admitted to SIMS hospital, Chennai after suffering from a cardiac arrest on April 16, 2021. The sudden demise of the actor sends in shockwaves in the film industry. Several celebrities paid their last tributes to the actor. There were several actors who mentioned that it is hard for them to believe that Vivekh is no more.

Celebs mourn actor Vivekh's death

Actor Dhanush took to his official Twitter account and wrote "Vivek sir" with broken heart emoticons. South Indian actor Chiyaan Vikram, Nivin Pauly shared the same sentiment as they paid their last tribute to actor Vivekh. Chiyaan Vikram shared a picture with him as he paid his last respects.

Actor Gautham Karthik was shocked by actor Vivekh's death. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it. There will never be another like you, sir. We will miss you. Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek, sir".

Vikram Prabhu also appreciated his work as he wrote, "You were a reason for many smiles and laughters sir. A great comedian, a wonderful actor, and a socially conscious citizen. Unbearable to think you are not there anymore. Will miss you as one of your fans." (sic) Other actors who paid their condolences include Rahul Ravindran, Sathish Kumar, Devi Sri Prasad, Dr. C Vijayabaskar

Aathmika, Prakash Raj, Sridevi Sreedhar, and Radikaa Sarathkumar among others.



Actor Vivekh suffers heart attack

Actor Vivekh was admitted to the SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani after he complained about experiencing discomfort. Upon admission to the Chennai-based hospital, the doctor had confirmed that the Kollywood star was in a critical condition as a result of suffering from a cardiac arrest. The Sivaji actor was being monitored by a team of doctors at the SIMS Hospital and was reportedly placed on the ECMO machine, which helps pump and oxygenate blood outside the body.

“Actor Padma Shri Dr. Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11 am today to the emergency by the family members. He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination (sic)", the hospital statement read.

Our heartfelt condolences to his family.