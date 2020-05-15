Last Updated:

AV Arun Prasath Tragically Passes Away In A Road Accident

Tamil director AV Arun Prasath AKA Venkat Pakkar, who was to debut with the film 4G, tragically passed away in a road accident in the early hours on May 15.

AV Arun Prasath

Young and budding Tamil film director AV Arun Prasath AKA Venkat Pakkar passed away in the early hours of May 15. The director tragically passed away in a road accident in Coimbatore. Arun was to debut with the much-delayed film 4G. According to reports, the actor's vehicle was rammed by a lorry and he lost his life on the spot. Kollywood box-office tracker Kaushik LM was among the first to make the tragic news official

4G Director AV Arun Prasath passes away

GV Prakash Kumar, the lead for AV Arun Prasath's 4G, took to his social media to mourn his death. The actor wrote, "I am extremely saddened by the demise of my dear friend Venkat Pakkar, a friendly human who was always positive-minded.  My sincere condolences to his friends and the bereaved family. I pray to God for him. May his soul rest in peace" (translated from Tamil). The director's fans were also taken aback by his death and took to their social media to grieve Venkat Pakkar's loss. 

AV Arun Prasath's 4G was initially announced in 2016. The film stars Gayathri Suresh as the female lead and AR Rahman's nephew GV Prakash Kumar as the male lead. The film is bankrolled by CV Kumar. Suresh Menon and Sathish are essaying pivotal roles in the film. The film's production was getting delayed since 2016 and the shoot was currently on halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 

