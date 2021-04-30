Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand passes away due to heart attack, tributes pour in

Noted Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand breathed his last on April 30 at 3 am in the morning following a heart attack. The 54-year-old director reportedly felt a sharp pain in his chest on April 29 night and drove the car all by himself to the hospital nearby. KV Anand's sudden demise is a blow to the Tamil film fraternity and his followers. Condolences are pouring in from all quarters for the artist.

Tamil director KV Anand leaves for heavenly abode

KV Anand began his career as a photojournalist, joined cinematographer P.C. Sreeram as his assistant, and worked on several films with him. Anand made his debut as a cinematographer with the Malayalam film Thenmavin Kombath starring Mohanlal. He also won a National Award for Best Cinematography. In 2009, the film Ayan, starring Suriya, was a complete blockbuster and brought name and fame for his directorial debut. Anand then went on to direct films with actors like Suriya, Dhanush, and Vijay Sethupathi as leads. He was also the founding member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC). As a cinematographer, Anand had last collaborated with director Shankar for the Rajinikanth-starrer Sivaji. However, his subsequent films, Maattrraan, Anegan, and Kavan received mixed reviews. KV Anand's last directorial venture was Kaappaan, which starred Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, and Poorna.

Several Tollywood stars paid tribute to the director while expressing their shock over the sudden demise of the director-cinematographer. Mourning the shocking demise, actress Radikaa tweeted, "Shocked beyond words to hear of director cameraman #kvanand demise due to a massive heart attack. So young and talented, what a loss to the industry. RIP" (sic) Director Santosh Sivan also condoled the death of the director and wrote, “KV Anand RIP god bless.” Music director Harris Jayaraj shared on Twitter, “unfortunate and extremely shock to hear this devastating News. RIP my friend KV Anand.” Actress Khushbu Sundar also mourned the demise with a picture of the artist. "Just unbelievable!! #RIP #KVAnand," she tweeted.

Shocked beyond words to hear of director cameraman #kvanand demise due to a massive heart attack. So young and talented, what a loss to the industry. RIP — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 30, 2021

KV Anand RIP god bless — SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) April 30, 2021

(Image credit: KV Anand/ Facebook)