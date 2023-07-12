Tamil Film Producer SA Rajkannu Passes Away At 80, Radikaa Sarathkumar Mourns His Demise

Producer S. A. Rajkannu passed away on July 11, 2023. The news of his demise was confirmed by South trade analyst Ramesh Bala through a tweet on social media. Rajkannu, known for producing iconic movies, was 80 years old at the time of his passing.

Remembering Rajkannu: A pioneer in tamil cinema

Ramesh Bala expressed his condolences and highlighted Rajkannu's significant contributions to the industry. He credited Rajkannu for introducing the legendary director Bharathiraja to the world of movies. The producer's impact on Tamil cinema was immense, and his movies have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.

(Trade Ananlyst's tweet screen grab from his social media | Ramesh Bala/Twitter)

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, who made her debut in the film industry with Rajkannu's production Kizhake Pogum Rail, shared a heartfelt post on Twitter. She expressed her deep respect for him and acknowledged his role in her journey as an actress. She prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

(Actress Radhikaa expressed her emtion on social media | Image: Radhikaa Sarathkumar/Twitter)

Rajkannu's contributions to tamil cinema

Rajkannu's filmography includes several popular movies such as 16 Vayathinile, Kizhake Pogum Rail, Kanni Paruvathile, Valibamey Vaa Vaa, and Mahanadi. He collaborated with renowned actors like Kamal Haasan, Sridevi and K. Bhagyaraj, achieving commercial success and earning critical acclaim.

The film industry mourns the loss of S. A. Rajkannu, a producer who played a pivotal role in shaping the Tamil cinema landscape. The late rite and prayer meet will be held on 12th July 2023 at 9:30 AM at his residence in Chennai. May his soul rest in peace.