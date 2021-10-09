Tamil Lyricist Piraisoodan Passes Away At 65 In Chennai; Celebrities Condole His Demise

Tamil poet and lyricist Piraisoodan breathed his last on October 8 in Chennai, a few days after suffering a heart attack. Following a deterioration in health for many days, the 65-year-old passed away at his residence in Nesapakkam on Friday. Piraisoodan is survived by his wife and two children.

Many eminent personalities, including Kamal Haasan, Chinmayi Sripaada, singer Srinivas, as well as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin poured in condolences for the late lyricist's family. Apart from collaborating with leading composers including MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman, Piraisoodan is also a recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Lyricist for his songs in movies like Thayagam, En Rasavin Manasile and Neeyum Naanum. In a career spanning 35 years, he has contributed to over 1,500 songs in around 400 movies.

Tamil Lyricist Piraisoodan passes away at 65

Taking to his Twitter handle today, Kamal Haasan paid his last respects to the lyricist and spoke about his musical talents. His Tweet in Tamil translates as, "Hiding his talent, Piraisoodan used to come up with lyrics based on the situations given by the directors and music composers. Now, he is gone far away from those who love to listen to his songs. But his songs will never die. My heartfelt condolences."

தன் புலமையை மறைத்துக்கொண்டு கொடுக்கப்படும் சூழல்களுக்கும் இசையமைப்பாளர்களுக்கும் இயக்குனர்களுக்கும் ஏற்றபடி எழுதும் பாவலர் பிறைசூடன். இப்போது தன் பாட்டை விரும்பிக் கேட்பவர்களிடமிருந்து தன்னையே மறைத்துக்கொண்டுள்ளார். அவர் பாடல்கள் மறையா. அஞ்சலிகள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2021

Expressing condolence, Tamil Nadu's chief minister MK Stalin mentioned that the lyricist was held in high esteem by late DMK President Kalaignar M Karunanidhi. "The demise of Kavignar Kalaimamani Pirai Soodan who created a space for himself in the film industry is shocking. He had worked with several generations of music directors and penned thousands of songs that will never fade with time. It is a great loss to the Tamil film fraternity,” Stalin tweeted in Tamil.

Singer and composer Srinivas recalled his memories with Piraisoodan and wrote," Shocking that Piraisoodan sir has passed away .. Just two months back I met him at a recording I sang his song which his son had composed for a film.. have some good memories". Musician Chinmayi also tweeted, "Kavignar Piraisoodan has passed on. A lovely lyricist; He truly was a well-wisher, a lovely gentleman to work with. His loss is huge."

Shocking that Piraisoodan sir has passed away .. Just two months back I met him at a recording I sang his song which his son had composed for a film.. have some good memories .. pic.twitter.com/ai8hC3BjgC — Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) October 8, 2021

Kavignar Piraisoodan has passed on. A lovely lyricist; He truly was a well wisher, a lovely gentleman to work with.



His loss is huge. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 8, 2021

Very sad to hear the demise of Kavignar. Piraisoodan. Have been his neighbour during his peak times in the industry and i know him as a very humble and down to earth person. My deepest condolences to his family…. #RIPKavignarPiraisoodan pic.twitter.com/b31prYA5Oo — aspire Swaminathan (@aspireswami) October 8, 2021

Image: TWITTER/ @SPVELUMANICBE