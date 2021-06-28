Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Attends Filmmaker Shankar’s Daughter Aishwarya's Wedding, See Pics

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recently graced the wedding function of ace filmmaker Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya who tied the knot on June 27. Aishwarya got hitched with cricketer Rohit Damodaren in Chennai. The wedding took place at the Welcome Hotel on the East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram. Apart from a few guests on the list, the wedding was also attended by CM Stalin along with his son and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Ma Subramaniam, to bless the newly married couple.

Pictures of the politicians posing with the couple along with the family have been doing rounds on the Internet since morning. The wedding was only attended by close family and friends in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Aishwarya, a doctor, is the eldest daughter of Shankar and his wife Easwari Shankar. Damodharan is a cricketer who plays from Madurai Panthers in TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League).

Our Boss @shankarshanmugh's daughter wedding happened today,Tamil Nadu CM @mkstalin made his presence congratulated the couple.#RohitWedsAishwarya pic.twitter.com/6RKttHzFmT — Shankar Fans Club™ (@TheShankarFans) June 27, 2021

In the viral pictures, the couple can be seen posing with their parents together while in the other pictures, MK Stalin is also seen with his family along with the director while congratulating. Not to miss, in wake of the coronavirus, the pictures showed the guest along with the couple wearing a mask while getting them clicked.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker Shankar, best known for films like Enthiran and 2.0, is currently shooting his upcoming film Indian 2, which is a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The film brings back Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu from the original. He will also soon commence work on the Hindi remake of Anniyan. Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the remake which is expected to go on the floors later this year.

Previously MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. As per reports, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that PM Modi had assured the Centre's cooperation and assistance to the state to facilitate the development and that he could be contacted anytime regarding any issues pertaining to Tamil Nadu. In his memorandum submitted to PM Modi, CM Stalin sought Tamil to be declared as an official language in India and adopt its use in the Madras High Court. The DMK chief sought the setting-up of a new All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Coimbatore, making it the second such campus in the state with the first one being constructed at Madurai.

