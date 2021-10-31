Tamil Nadu CM Pays Visit To Recuperating Rajinikanth At Chennai Hospital; See Pics

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recently paid his visit to superstar Rajinikanth at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on October 31. The actor underwent a carotid artery revascularization procedure after complaining of 'giddiness'. The actor was thoroughly evaluated & was advised to undergo carotid artery revascularisation. The Chief Minister paid a visit to the actor and enquired about the superstar's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Several videos and pictures of MK Stalin's car coming out of the Kauvery Hospital where thousands gathered to greet him. A day after Rajinikanth's hospitalisation, Kauvery Hospital issued a medical bulletin and revealed that the actor underwent carotid artery revascularisation. The procedure was performed successfully.

The statement read, "Mr Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai yesterday (28th Oct 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today (29th Oct 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days (sic).”

As per an earlier statement, the actor, who recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was undergoing routine medical examination 'on a periodical basis'. "It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI.

The news of his admission to the hospital comes days after he attended a private screening of the film, Annaatthe in Chennai. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor uploaded a photo of him alongside his family. "I saw the movie Annaatthe with my grandson yesterday." he wrote. The event is said to have been attended by his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, and his grandchildren.

Meanwhile, the actor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Annaatthe. The film will release in theatres on November 4, on the occasion of Diwali. Makers of the forthcoming film Annaatthe, recently released the trailer introduces superstar Rajinikanth as Kaalaiyan, who is a village president devoted to his village folk and family, especially to his sister. Their peaceful existence is disrupted when a villain threatens them and all hell breaks loose, as Kalaiyan seeks revenge.

(Image: PTI)