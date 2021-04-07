Tamil Nadu Election: From Kamal Haasan To Khusbhu Sundar, Here Are Stars Who Voted

In the ongoing Tamil Nadu elections, various Kollywood celebrities stepped out of their houses to cast their votes. Over 234 constituencies went to polls on Tuesday. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan who is the party chief of the MNM, Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya and many more registered their votes. All of them were seen wearing a mask and following precautions when they reached their respective booths. Some stars visited the booths at 6:30 am in the morning, even before voting began.

Stars who voted today in the Tamil Nadu election

Kamal Haasan’s family

Kamal Haasan, an actor and also the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, was spotted with his family at the Government School in Chennai's Eldamns Road. The actor was seen wearing a blue and white shade shirt while wearing a mask. Followed by daughters Shruti who was wearing a black kurta and Akshara who was wearing an olive coloured top. Shruti took to her Instagram account to share a selfie with father Kamal and sister Akshara and even asked her fans to cast their votes. In the caption, she wrote, "Time to vote !!!".

Rajinikanth

South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at his polling station in Chennai's Stella Maris college. He did not speak to the media and registered his vote. He was spotted wearing a white kurta. In 2017, the actor announced a precursor to his political party and named it Rajini Makkal Mandram. 3 years later, citing health issues, Rajinikanth dropped out of the party.

Suriya and Ajith

Actor Suriya was spotted with his brother Karthi and father Sivakumar. The family waited in line to cast their votes. On the other hand, Ajith was spotted with his wife Shalini at 6:30 am. They went to Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam beach and were following the guidelines.

Khusbhu Sundar

The actor took to her Twitter account to share a selfie with her inked finger. She also urged her fans to wear a mask before coming to the voting booth. Khusbhu joined DMK in the year 2010 and later on, quit to join Congress in the year 2014. She is currently a BJP candidate in Chennai's Thousand Lights constituency.

