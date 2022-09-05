Tamil Nadu State Film Awards Winners 2009-2014: Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Top The List

The state government of Tamil Nadu recently announced the names of the notable winners of the State Film Awards for the years 2009 to 2014 during a ceremony that was held in Chennai on 4 September 2022. The winners’ names included some of the popular artists from the South Indian movie industry along with several movies that bagged awards in various categories.

In 2009, Pasanga, Mayandi Kudumbathinar, Acchamundu Acchamundu won under the category of Best Movie while Paadmapriya won the Best Actress award. For 2010, actor Vikram received the Best Actor award while Best Director went to Prabhu Solomon. On the other hand, the Best Actor and Actress were given to Vimal, and Ineya respectively for 2011. Talking about 2012, Vazhaku Enn 18/9, Saattai, and Dhoni bagged the Best Film Award while Nayanthara won the Best Actress title for 2013. On the other hand, the Best Movie of 2014 was Kuttram Kadithal, Goli Soda, and Nimirndhu Nil, while Siddharth received the Best Actor title. Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu bagged the Special Actor and Actress award for 2014. Take a look at the full winners' list for Tamil Nadu State Awards.

Tamil Nadu State Awards Winners

2009

Best Movie: Pasanga, Mayandi Kudumbathinar, Acchamundu Acchamundu

Best Actor: Karan

Best Actress: Paadmapriya

Best Director: Vasantha Balan

Best Music Director: Sundar C Babu

2010

Best Movie: Mynaa, Kalavani, Puthran

Best Actor: Vikram

Best Actress: Amala Paul

Best Director: Prabhu Solomon

Best Music Director: Yuvan Shankar Raja

2011

Best Movie: Vaagai Sooda Vaa, Deiva Thirumagal, Uchithanai Muharnthaal

Special Movie: Marina

Best Actor: Vimal

Best Actress: Ineya

Best Director: AL Vijay

Best Music Director: Harris Jayaraj

2012

Best Movie: Vazhaku Enn 18/9, Saattai, Dhoni

Special Movie: Kumki

Best Actor: Jiiva

Best Actress: Lakshmi Menon

Best Director: Balaji Sakthivel

Best Music Director: D Imman

2013

Best Movie: Ramanujan, Thangameengal, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum

Special Movie: Aal

Best Actor: Arya

Best Actress: Nayanthara

Best Director: Ram

Best Music Director: Ramesh Vinayagam

2014

Best Movie: Kuttram Kadithal, Goli Soda, Nimirndhu Nil

Special Movie: Kaaka Muttai

Best Actor: Siddharth

Best Actress: Aishwarya Rajesh

Best Director: Raghavan

Best Music Director: AR Rahman

Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha are being awarded the Special Actor and Actress Award.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial/@actorvijaysethupathi