Tamil Nadu State Film Awards Winners 2009-2014: Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Top The List

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial/@actorvijaysethupathi
The state government of Tamil Nadu recently announced the names of the notable winners of the State Film Awards for the years 2009 to 2014 during a ceremony that was held in Chennai on 4 September 2022. The winners’ names included some of the popular artists from the South Indian movie industry along with several movies that bagged awards in various categories.
In 2009, Pasanga, Mayandi Kudumbathinar, Acchamundu Acchamundu won under the category of Best Movie while Paadmapriya won the Best Actress award. For 2010, actor Vikram received the Best Actor award while Best Director went to Prabhu Solomon. On the other hand, the Best Actor and Actress were given to Vimal, and Ineya respectively for 2011. Talking about 2012, Vazhaku Enn 18/9, Saattai, and Dhoni bagged the Best Film Award while Nayanthara won the Best Actress title for 2013. On the other hand, the Best Movie of 2014 was Kuttram Kadithal, Goli Soda, and Nimirndhu Nil, while Siddharth received the Best Actor title. Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu bagged the Special Actor and Actress award for 2014. Take a look at the full winners' list for Tamil Nadu State Awards.
Best Movie: Pasanga, Mayandi Kudumbathinar, Acchamundu Acchamundu
Best Actor: Karan
Best Actress: Paadmapriya
Best Director: Vasantha Balan
Best Music Director: Sundar C Babu
Best Movie: Mynaa, Kalavani, Puthran
Best Actor: Vikram
Best Actress: Amala Paul
Best Director: Prabhu Solomon
Best Music Director: Yuvan Shankar Raja
Best Movie: Vaagai Sooda Vaa, Deiva Thirumagal, Uchithanai Muharnthaal
Special Movie: Marina
Best Actor: Vimal
Best Actress: Ineya
Best Director: AL Vijay
Best Music Director: Harris Jayaraj
Best Movie: Vazhaku Enn 18/9, Saattai, Dhoni
Special Movie: Kumki
Best Actor: Jiiva
Best Actress: Lakshmi Menon
Best Director: Balaji Sakthivel
Best Music Director: D Imman
Best Movie: Ramanujan, Thangameengal, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum
Special Movie: Aal
Best Actor: Arya
Best Actress: Nayanthara
Best Director: Ram
Best Music Director: Ramesh Vinayagam
Best Movie: Kuttram Kadithal, Goli Soda, Nimirndhu Nil
Special Movie: Kaaka Muttai
Best Actor: Siddharth
Best Actress: Aishwarya Rajesh
Best Director: Raghavan
Best Music Director: AR Rahman
Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha are being awarded the Special Actor and Actress Award.