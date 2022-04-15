Tamil New Year: Rajinikanth Extends Wishes To Fans Outside His Home; Receives Lotus, Shawl

Superstar Rajinikanth stepped outside his home on the special occasion of Tamil New Year on April 14, Thursday and extended his wishes to fans gathered there. A massive crown could be seen at his house, as they wished him and greeted him with shawls and a lotus. Several actors from the South film industry took to social media to extend their wishes to their fans and followers on the special occasion.

Rajinikanth extends Tamil New Year 2022 wishes to fans outside his home

The much-loved actor stepped out on Tamil New Year 2022 on Thursday and was greeted by a huge crowd of fans gathered outside his home to extend their wishes to him on the special day. A short video that surfaced online from Rajinikanth's interaction with his fans on Tamil New Year won the hearts of fans, who hailed him for stepping out and engaging with him on the big day. The actor was seen smiling from ear to ear as he extended his wishes to fans and was handed scarfs and a lotus. He then joined his hands and big his fans goodbye as he went back into his home.

Watcht the video here

Rajinikanth films

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which took the world of entertainment by storm as it soared high at the box office and was also hailed by fans and critics. The actor took on the lead role in the film as a village president and devoted his life to the welfare of his village. He was also a kind and caring brother, to Keerthy Suresh, who plays his sister, Thanga Meenatchi in the film. However, the entry of a villain poses an obstacle in the life of Rajinikanth's character, who much take matters into his own hands to ensure the peace and safety of those he loves. The film also features Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, George Maryan and many others, who take on pivotal roles on screen. After its successful theatrical run, the film got its digital premiere on the online streaming platform, Netflix and topped the charts there as well.

Image: Twitter/@ngakorming, AP