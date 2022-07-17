'Tamil Rockerz' Trailer Out: Arun Vijay Unravels Deep Truths About Digital Piracy; Watch

Actor Arun Vijay is among the notable South Indian actors working predominantly in the Tamil movie industry. He was last seen in the film Yaanai which went on to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. As the actor now gears up for the release of his upcoming web series Tamil Rockerz, he recently left his fans delighted by unveiling the trailer. Watch the full trailer ahead and see how the fans are reacting to it.

Tamil Rockerz trailer out

Ahead of the release of Arun Vijay’s much-awaited web series Tamil Rockerz, he recently posted the trailer showcasing him as Rudhar who unravels the dark secrets of digital piracy. The trailer further depicts a thrilling story of the shocking side of digital piracy with Rudhra attempting to expose it. While sharing the Tamil Rockerz trailer, the actor took to his official Twitter handle and wrote a note that read, “The captivating trailer of #TamilRockerz is here!! Get ready to travel with #Rudhra and watch him unravel the mysterious dark web of deceit and lies…” (sic) Watch the full trailer ahead.

Numerous fans took to Arun Vijay’s Twitter handle and watched the trailer while sharing their opinions on how much they liked it. Some fans were thrilled after watching the trailer and mentioned in the comments how the series will surely make them crazy while others extended their best wishes to the team for the success of the web series. Some also dropped in fire emojis in the comments to depict how the trailer was full of fire and added how the actor looked messy and solid as always. Many fans also mentioned how the trailer was captivating and added that they were eagerly awaiting to watch the series. Here’s how the fans reacted…

OH.. MY... GOODNESS....🙈. In the name of your loyal pet friend #Rudhra-you are represent of him. Wo wo wo #TamilrockerzOnSonyLIV. It's going to be crazy!!!!😬🤪Good luck and Best Wishes to the Success. — SaLmA (@salma180877) July 16, 2022

As usual you look massy and solid anna. It seems semma performance iruku 🔥🔥 — Feroz (@Feroz19607547) July 16, 2022

Captivating it is! A sure shot thriller on the way!! All the best team #TamilRockerz — Smitha Rajiv (@smitha_rajiv) July 16, 2022

Looks Different Vibe!🔥 Thing's I'm interested in!😌 — Sirisha Rani  (@Rani_Retouches) July 16, 2022

Arun Vijay-starrer Tamil Rockerz is set to release on the SonyLiv app on August 19, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@arunvijayno1