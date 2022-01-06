Tamil Star Arun Vijay Tests Positive For COVID, Says He's Following All Safety Protocols

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, and the cases have begun to resurge after facing some downfall from July to December of 2021. As the number of cases of people contracting coronavirus and its new variant Omicron is increasing, the film industry is not far away from it. The South film industry is also seeing many of its stars contracting the virus. After Manoj Manchu and Vadivelu, Tamil actor Arun Vijay recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Arun Vijay recently informed his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after testing positive, Arun Vijay quarantined himself at home and asserted that he has been taking care of all safety protocols. The actor penned, "Hi everyone!! This is to inform you'll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice."

Arun Vijay further thanked his fans for sending him love and asked them to take care of themselves. The actor wrote, "Thanks for all the love.. Stay safe & take care everyone." Several celebrities and fans of the actor prayed for his speedy recovery. They also sent him heartwarming messages.

Stars testing positive in the South

Arun Vijay joined the growing list of South celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19. About a week ago, Telugu actor Manoj Manchu contracted the virus. Soon after testing positive, the actor informed his followers and also asked those to get themselves tested who came in his contact.

Earlier, comedy icon Vadivelu also tested positive for the virus after his return to Chennai from London. The actor attended the pre-production work of his upcoming flick Naai Sekar Returns. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive. Veteran star Kamal Haasan is also among those who contracted during the early days of this possible third wave. The actor returned from his US trip and had himself tested. Both Kamal Haasan and Vadivelu have made a full recovery. Kamal Haasan also addressed his fans during his recovery and thanked them for their love. The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a night curfew till January 10 amid the growing cases.

Image: Instagram/@arunvijayno1