Tamil Star Simbu's Car Runs Over Old Man In Chennai; Victim Dies After Sustaining Injuries

Tamil actor Silambarasan aka Simbu's car allegedly ran over a homeless man on the night of March 23. According to various media reports, the 70-year-old victim, who suffered injuries to the head, hip, and legs, was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

According to reports, the cops have arrested the actor's driver in connection with the accident. The incident took place in Chennai around 8.30 p.m. where the victim who was a pavement dweller named Munusamy, was crawling across the road when the car owned by Simbu ran over him while trying to negotiate a turn.

The CCTV footage of the accident has been doing the rounds online and shows how the car ramped over the old man, leaving him injured on the road. The video shows the car fleeing the scene without stopping. Apart from this, the bystanders can be seen running after the car in the footage. The victim was immediately taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he passed away.

Cctv footage of a differently abled man being run over by a car that belonged to actor Simbu’s father and director T Rajendran at T Nagar ⁦😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/61p75vU6EN — Maan kumar Maan (@MaankumarMaan2) March 23, 2022

As per a report by DTNext, the police have arrested the car's driver Selvam. The police have not clarified whether the actor or any of his family members were present in the car during the time of the accident. The family of the Osthe actor is yet to comment on the matter.

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, also known as S.T.R. or Simbu, has completed three decades in the film industry. Meanwhile, the actor was previously conferred with an honorary doctorate by a top varsity in Chennai. The University had organised its 11th Annual Convocation where Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, was in attendance and awarded the recipients with the honour. Simbu is the son of veteran writer, director and actor T Rajendar.

Image: Twitter/@MaankumarMaan2/Silambarasantar