Tamil TV Star Lokesh Rajendran Allegedly Commits Suicide, Police Cites Family Problems

Tamil television actor Lokesh Rajendran who was popularly known for his work as a child artist in the show Marmadesam or Vidaadhu Karuppu allegedly committed suicide. The actor who was 34, is survived by his wife and two children. Pinkvilla quoted police authorities investigating the case who mentioned that the victim was addicted to alcohol because of his family problems and was found sleeping at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) on more than one occasion.

Tamil actor Lokesh Rajendran dies by suicide

Police have filed a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. The leading entertainment daily quoted a police official saying, “On Monday, passers-by at the bus terminus noticed he was in discomfort. Some among them dialled 108 for an ambulance and also alerted the police. He was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. He passed away on Tuesday night.”

As per the late actor's father, his son has done more than 150 serials and 15 films with top Tamil actors like Vijayakanth, Prabhu, and others. Further, his father told Pinkvilla that a month ago he realised the tiff between his son and his daughter-in-law had left the late star in a state of depression. “A month ago, I came to know there was some misunderstanding between them (Lokesh and his wife). Legal notice for divorce came from his wife four days ago. He was depressed. I last saw him (Lokesh) Friday; he said he needed some money and I gave it to him. He had told us he would start work as an editor," Lokesh's father said.

For those unknown, the actor played the role of the childhood version of Raasu, the lead character in the TV series Marmadesam. Recently, the entire team of Vidathu Karuppu had recently gathered to celebrate the 25 years of their television series.

Previously, another Tamil actor had Pauline Jessica, popularly known by her stage name Deepa, allegedly committed suicide in her rented flat in Chennai's Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue on September 18. The actor was a native of Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: Twitter/@Dir_Suresheav