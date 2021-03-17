Tamilrockers Site Leaks Roohi Download Option Days After Popular Movie Hit Theatres

Roohi has created thunder in the theatres ever since its release one week ago. The movie is single-handedly reviving the state of the box office that was previously tarnished because of the lockdown. But the recent turn of events involving leaks after leaks of the popular movie is posing as a threat. This time, it's the infamous website Tamilrockers that has enabled the movie download.

Tamilrockers Leaks Roohi Download Copies

Piracy is recognised as one of the leading crimes in India. Yet websites like Tamilrockers continue to get a multitude of users on a daily basis. These websites hugely affect the box office collection of many movies as people still believe in viewing a low-quality copy for free rather than paying a nominal amount for HD viewing. This act has become even more rampant today as people's views on movie watching have completely changed. People have not only become more cautious because of the ongoing pandemic but have also found solace in enjoying a flick at the comfort of a home instead of the theatres.

Now that Roohi full movie download is available on these public torrent websites, there's no doubt that the creators of the movie have had to face losses in both viewership and revenue. Please note that this act is considered a crime in India as for several other counties and involves major repercussions. Therefore, it is advised to steer clear from such crimes and instead, follow the ethical route by viewing the movie in theatres only. Since Roohi is also confirmed to release on Netflix and Jio in the following month or two, avid fans who are looking forward to the movie but are afraid to step out of their homes can sigh in relief.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.