Tania Reveals She Traveled To Canada To Escape 'early Marriage' & Complete Her Post-grad

Actor Tania played the lead role in Sufna, along with Ammy Virk. She recently opened up about her career and said she travelled to Canada to pursue her post-graduation degree. She revealed that it was her parents who wanted her to continue her studies instead of choosing acting as her career. She also revealed that this was an escape for her, from getting married early.

'Sufna' actor Tania says she travelled to Canada to escape marriage

Actor Tania, during an interview, opened up and said that her parents, like most parents were not keen on her taking up acting as a career. She added that they agreed to let her take acting as a career after she completed her graduation and post-graduation. She completed her graduation at a college in Chandigarh and flew abroad to Canada to complete her post-graduation. She also added that this was an escape for her from getting married early.

Tania also mentioned that if she would have lived in India, her parents would have married her off by now and they kept her so engaged in academics that she almost forgot acting. She then revealed that after six years of studying, they finally agreed to let her become an actor. Actor Tania’s father is a doctor by profession and thus after he XI boards, she appeared for a medical entrance exam.

She cleared the exams with good marks and her parents were thrilled with it. However, she then told them that she did not want to become a doctor and hence would not like to continue studying medicine. She added that she was too sensitive to become a doctor and see other people’s pain. She then chose to pursue interior designing instead of medical and completed her graduation with 98%.

Tania said that after her graduation, her parents were happy that she had made them proud. She also said that she was glad to have completed her graduation because in those three years she learnt theatre along with interior designing. Apart from Sufna, the actor has also been a part of films like Qismat, Son of Manjeet Singh, Guddiyan Patole and Rabb Da Radio.

