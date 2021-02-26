Tannaz Irani Says Unlike 'Rajeshwari', She Does Not Have A Staff To Manage Work And Home

Indian actress Tannaz Irani has been working with Zee TV for its new show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. The mother of two, Zeus and Zianne, has been multitasking between being a mom and shooting for the show. Tannaz, who is portraying the role of Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat, has been seen managing both her work and home-related errands along with rehearsing her scenes regularly in the room.

Tannaz Irani's balance between being a mom and actor

From spending time with her kids to creating reels and videos for entertainment or brand collaborations while shooting, Tannaz is inspiring her fans by giving out some multitasking goals. She has been seen going on vacations with her family. Moreover, amidst the hassle, she also manages to entertain her fans through her Instagram handle. Here's how she amuses her followers.

While opening up about being a mom as well as an actor, Tannaz said that there's never a time when she's completely free when she's on set. When she isn't shooting, she prefers to finish off her own personal work and get it out of the way. As a wife and mother, she always has housework to do, "be it ordering the groceries required or managing the homework requirements of [her] kids". Besides this, she keeps creating videos and reels for her various brand collaborations. She concluded by saying, "Rajeshwari who gets help from several staff members is not really Rajeswari in actual".

Apna Time Bhi Aayega cast

The plot of the show revolves around Rani, the daughter of a staff member of a wealthy affluent family who wants to break free from all her background's shackles and make her own destiny. Apna Time Bhi Aayega cast includes Megha Roy as Rani, Fahmaan Khan as Veer Pratap Singh Rajawat, and Tannaz Irani playing Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat. Tannaz often posts pictures and videos with the cast of the show.

Tannaz Irani's Serials

The actress has also worked with several other shows in her career. Tannaz Irani's serials include Ye Meri Life Hai, Meri Biwi Wonderful, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai, and Miley Jab Hum Tum. She has also worked in movies including blockbusters Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

