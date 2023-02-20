Taraka Ratna Death: NTR 30 Event, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Shoot Postponed

An upcoming film event for the film NTR 30, starring Jr NTR, currently stands postponed. The event was delayed due to the demise of Jr NTR’s cousin Taraka Ratna on February 18. The NTR 30 event was previously scheduled to take place on February 24. Film publicist Vamsi Shekar took to Twitter to announce the delay of the film event.

NTR 30 is still slated for April 2024 release. The upcoming film comes from Koratala Silva, who previously worked with Jr NTR on the 2016 film Janatha Garage.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK 108 shoot, which was set to go forward on February 23 with another schedule, also stands postponed following Taraka Ratna's demise. The late actor and politician was the nephew of Balakrishna.

Taraka Ratna's demise and last rites

Jr NTR’s cousin Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18 following three weeks of hospitalisation. He was taken to the hospital after he had a heart attack while he was at a political rally in Bengaluru. His mortal remains were taken to his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On the day Taraka Ratna was laid to rest in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Jr NTR was seen paying his respects. Jr NTR’s cousin Kalyan Ram was also present there. Many political figures also paid their last respects to Taraka Ratna, including the likes of former MP and veteran actor Murali Mohan, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy.