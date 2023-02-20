Taraka Ratna Last Rites: Cousins Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram Turn Emotional

Telugu actor Taraka Ratna passed away at the Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 18. Taraka Ratna had participated in a political ‘padyatra’ where he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. Even after three weeks of treatment under cardiac specialists, he could not survive.

After his passing, Taraka Ratna’s mortal remains were brought back to his Hyderabad residence on Sunday. His family members and many Telugu film celebrities and state politicians paid their respects to the Telugu star, including his cousins, RRR star Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr or Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram.

His last rites will take place shortly. The mortal remains have been kept at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad for the public to pay their last respects. Actor Jr NTR appeared grief-stricken in the pictures as he is seen placing his hands on the glass casket of the bereaved. Actor and cousin Kalyan Ram was also present there. Nandamuri Mokshagna also arrived ahead of the last rites.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna mortal remains at the film chamber, Hyderabad to pay final tributes.



Political figures pay final respects to Taraka Ratna

Political personalities such as former MP and veteran actor Murali Mohan, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alongside wife Bhuvaneswari and YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy were also present at Taraka Ratna's residence in Hyderabad on Sunday to pay their last respects.



Taraka Ratna is survided by his wife and their daughter.