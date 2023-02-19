Taraka Ratna's Mortal Remains Reach Hyderabad; Cousins Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram Get Emotional

Telegu actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna breathed his last in the Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. He suffered a heart attack during a political 'padyatra' in January end. He was being treated by a team of cardiac specialists for over three weeks, but continued to be in a critical state. On February 18, he passed away. Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife and their daughter.

On Sunday, his body was brought back to his residenece in Mokila in the Rangareddy district near Hyderabad. Family members, politicians and fans arrived to pay their last respects to the bereaved and expressed condolences.

Jr NTR, Telugu celebrities and political figures pay last respects to Taraka Ratna

Among those who were seen at Taraka Ratna's residence were his cousins Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram, veteran actor and former MP Murali Mohan, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari, YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy and other personalities.

Jr NTR was seen getting emotional. He was surrounded by family members, who appeared equally grief-stricken. The actor's daughter was inconsolable upon seeing the mortal remains.

Taraka Ratna's last rites in Hyderabad

The last rites of Taraka Ratna will be performed on Monday at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The body will be kept at Telugu Film Chamber office from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday to enable fans to pay their last respects.

Telugu celebs mourn the passing of Taraka Ratna

After the news of Taraka Ratna's death surfaced on social media, a number of celebrities from the Telugu film industry expressed their condolences. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and many more shared their grief over the death of Taraka Ratna.

Taraka Ratna is the grandson of TDP founder, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He is the cousin of Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and Lokesh.