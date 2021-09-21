Team 'Valimai' Unveils Kartikeya's First Look From The Film On His Birthday

Valimai is one of the most anticipated films of Tamil cinema. The film stars Thala Ajith in the lead role and also has Kartikeya Gummakonda playing the role of the antagonist. As Kartikeya rang into his 29th birthday today, the team of Valimai wished him his first look from the upcoming film.

Boney Kapoor, who is producing the film, recently took to his Twitter handle to wish Kartikeya on his birthday. The producer also shared the first look of Kartikeya playing the villain in the upcoming film. The poster had Kartikeya wearing a black printed pullover. He had an old phone in his hand and a fierce look on his face. The tweet read, "Team #Valimai wishes a very Happy Birthday to talented @ActorKartikeya Stay blessed always[sic]." Kartikeya fans showered him with love on his birthday. The tweet saw his fans cheering for him and wishing him luck for the movie. They also asked the producer for the film's teaser.

Fans of the film have been waiting for its first look for two years. The makers of the film treated Thala Ajith fans with his first look from the upcoming thriller drama. The first look head Ajith wearing black T-shirt and jeans. He completed his love with black goggles and shoes. The actor also had a long weapon in his hand with the ball at the end. The backdrop hinted at a fight sequence as it had a factory on fire. Reportedly, Ajith will play a cop in the film. The long-delayed production of Valimai came to an end, earlier this month, in Russia. the film is being helmed by H Vinoth.

Kartikeya Gummakondas trivia

Kartikeya is known for his work in Telugu cinema. The actor made his debut with the film Prematho Mee Karthik in 2017. However, his breakthrough came with RX 100, directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film came out to be a commercial success making Kartikeya a household name. He went on to star in several other films, including Guna 369, Hippi, 90ML, and Nani's Gang Leader. The actor also has several films in his kitty. He would soon be featured in the upcoming film, Raja Vikramarka.

(Image: @boneykapoor/Twitter)