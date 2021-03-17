Last Updated:

'Teddy' Movie Download Leaked Along With Other Tamil Films Illegally

A notorious torrent website, Isaimini has leaked the South Indian film Teddy movie download days after its release. Read on to know more details.

Teddy is a 2021 Tamil-language action-thriller film starring Arya and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles. The movie has been under the watchlist of avid moviegoers ever since its trailer hit the internet in late February. It was subsequently released on Disney+ Hotstar and saw a good response from the audience though it didn't quite sit well with film critics. Ever since the movie landed on OTT, several of its pirated copies have also started hovering around the internet for free downloads.

Isaimini leaks Teddy movie download

Owing to the popularity of actor Arya, the South Indian movie Teddy has already become a hit amongst the audience and is only growing in popularity. But the downfall of this degree of attention is that the movie also had to see a loss in the form of its pirated copies being mass-produced days after it hit the market. Isaimini is a popular public torrent website that enables viewers for Tamil movies download along with several other South Indian flicks. It was one of the first websites to avail illegal copies of Teddy.

Due to the commonalty mentality of the majority of people who still prefer a low-quality picture for free over a high-quality experience for a nominal amount, the act of piracy is getting more and more rampant. Please note that this act is considered a heinous crime in many countries including India and can account for immeasurable repercussions to its promoters. It is advised to steer clear from such crimes and instead, follow the ethical route by viewing the movie on Disney+ Hotstar only. The renowned OTT platform has several plans listed for their audience, starting from Rs.399 a year for VIP to Rs.1499 a year for Premium.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

