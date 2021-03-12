Last Updated:

'Teddy' Movie Review: Netizens Love Arya's Performance, Call The Movie 'refreshing'

'Teddy' movie review: netizens love Arya's performance in the film, say "refreshing movie" as they praise the content of Arya's latest movie.

Teddy movie review

Arya-starrer Tamil action thriller movie Teddy released earlier today on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor took to his social media handles and shared the news with his fans as he asked them to watch the film and let him know how they liked it. Netizens flooded the social media platform and revealed their thoughts about the film, read on to know.

Arya took to his social media handle earlier this morning and shared the link to watch his latest film, Teddy. The actor in the caption urged his fans to watch and let him know about the film as he shared his excitement with a couple of emoticons. Check out the post of the same below.

Teddy movie review by netizens

Soon after the film released on the OTT platform, netizens gushed social media platforms with their comments and reactions about the same. Many people revealed how much they liked the movie and what they enjoyed watching in it. A few people complimented Teddy's characters and praised Arya for his acting performance in the film and stated that he has yet again proved his talent.

Teddy movie's release saw a great response from netizens online. Many other people commented on Twitter that Arya's movies never disappoint his fans and he delivers a great performance in all his projects. Several other people also applauded the direction and stated on social media that it was a fun movie to watch. Numerous other people left heart emoticons to show that they liked the movie well. A few other online users also commented on social media that they shall watch the movie again. Check out Teddy movie review by netizens on Twitter.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Plot

The plot of the movie follows Sayyeshaa, who portrays the character of Sri Vidya and Arya, portraying Shakti in the film. After Sri Vidya meets with an accident, her live organs get traded and her soul gets transferred into a giant teddy bear. She finds Shakti, a loner with a very high IQ. Will they be able to help Sri meet with her body and punish the culprit?

Cast

The film Teddy has been written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. The film released on March 12, 2021, and is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars actors like Arya, Sakshi Agarwal, and Sayyeshaa Saigal in key roles.

 

 

