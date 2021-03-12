'Teddy' Movie Review: Netizens Love Arya's Performance, Call The Movie 'refreshing'

Arya-starrer Tamil action thriller movie Teddy released earlier today on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor took to his social media handles and shared the news with his fans as he asked them to watch the film and let him know how they liked it. Netizens flooded the social media platform and revealed their thoughts about the film, read on to know.

Arya took to his social media handle earlier this morning and shared the link to watch his latest film, Teddy. The actor in the caption urged his fans to watch and let him know about the film as he shared his excitement with a couple of emoticons. Check out the post of the same below.

Teddy movie review by netizens

Soon after the film released on the OTT platform, netizens gushed social media platforms with their comments and reactions about the same. Many people revealed how much they liked the movie and what they enjoyed watching in it. A few people complimented Teddy's characters and praised Arya for his acting performance in the film and stated that he has yet again proved his talent.

Teddy movie's release saw a great response from netizens online. Many other people commented on Twitter that Arya's movies never disappoint his fans and he delivers a great performance in all his projects. Several other people also applauded the direction and stated on social media that it was a fun movie to watch. Numerous other people left heart emoticons to show that they liked the movie well. A few other online users also commented on social media that they shall watch the movie again. Check out Teddy movie review by netizens on Twitter.

Loved that teddyðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — Vinodha (@Vinodha51251695) March 12, 2021

Thnx for making this cool fun filled new type of movie ðŸ¿ — ADG 1ðŸ¦ðŸ¦FB(ðŸ’¯) (@LoverPoster) March 12, 2021

Refreshing movie done by you anna teddy even in fdfs on ott or theatre as your fan its a journey with you and teddy na experienced a good acting and well peformanced mainly on nailbyting at intermission..

Good refreshment movie anna..miss you teddy and miss this movie on theatres — Krrish (@Krrish84545283) March 12, 2021

After long days one super in this year thank you giving this kind of movies congrats sirðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ’™ — Tamil Popcity (@TPopcity) March 12, 2021

Superb film bro.. ðŸ’™ Really antha Teddy kuda nangalaum connect aitom.. @arya_offl @sayyeshaa real pair Vida teddy pair tan ultimate levelðŸ’¯ðŸ‘Œ — MasterðŸ”¥_VikiðŸ”¥ (@YSVignesh23) March 11, 2021

Nice movie... Clean Combo b/w Teddy and @arya_offl ... Much physical fitness @arya_offl ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯ to Entire team... — Sethu (@iamSethuS) March 12, 2021

Just amazing and loving the content of the film. Very cute to see #Teddy with her expressions, walking style.

Dir #magizhthirumeni sir's voice and acting added much more intense value to the film.

Loved #Teddy a lot.

Missing it in theatres. — Prasanth Vinod (@VPrasanth_Offl) March 12, 2021

@arya_offl it's really a very great movie, I really enjoyed every moment of the movie, The story and directions was superb, @arya_offl and @sayyeshaa acting was Vera level, I really loved this movie a lot, we can emotional connect to this movie and the songs was just wonderful — AMISH DANIEL CHARLES (@AmishCharles) March 12, 2021

Another next level experience movie, no words to explain, keep rocking aryaðŸ‘Œ — Balasubramanian (@bala_sruthi_30) March 11, 2021

Arya ðŸ¤© really I enjoyed ðŸ”¥. Movie Super ðŸ‘ðŸ˜Ž. I like it Teddyâ¤ï¸ðŸ˜€. Congrats u done very well ðŸ™‚ ðŸ¤ @arya_offl ðŸ”¥ðŸ–¤ — JoyðŸ¤© (@healmylife) March 12, 2021

Jammy @arya_offl Really Loved the movie , it's touch my heart â¤ï¸ Loved your screen presence and intelligence as #Shiva ðŸ¤— , Loved your performance @sayyeshaa as #Sri & #Teddy ðŸ¤— , Thanks a lot @ShaktiRajan Sir for the wonderful movie , Thank you so much @arya_offl Jammy Bhai ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/CVIo6avURa — ‡ IK ‡ (@ImranIk96) March 12, 2021

3.75/5 very interesting and unique movie ! #aarya just wow! @arya_offl ! Theaterla vanthuruntha semma feel ah erunthurukum !

1st half - 4/5

2nd half - 3.5/5

Must watch ðŸ‘ — JVS (@Rio_shankar) March 12, 2021

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Plot

The plot of the movie follows Sayyeshaa, who portrays the character of Sri Vidya and Arya, portraying Shakti in the film. After Sri Vidya meets with an accident, her live organs get traded and her soul gets transferred into a giant teddy bear. She finds Shakti, a loner with a very high IQ. Will they be able to help Sri meet with her body and punish the culprit?

Cast

The film Teddy has been written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. The film released on March 12, 2021, and is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars actors like Arya, Sakshi Agarwal, and Sayyeshaa Saigal in key roles.