Teejay Arunasalam Reveals He Was Offered A Role In '800'; Shares Why He Backed Out

South Indian singer Teejay Arunasalam recently revealed that he declined a major role in actor Vijay Sethupathi’s controversial biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer, Muttiah Muralitharan. In an interview with Tamil Guardian, Teejay Arunasalam revealed that he was offered the role of a young Muralitharan and decided to back out from the project after ‘mulling’ on the script. Sharing the reason behind turning the project down, Teejay Arunasalam explained that an actor should be responsible for vetting the projects they get involved with.

'I picked up on some things myself': Teejay Arunasalam

Adding to the same, Teejay revealed that he spoke with the film’s director, who denied having a political backdrop in the film. However, Teejay added that when he went through the script, he ‘picked up on some things' himself. Furthermore, Teejay Arunasalam mentioned that if he had given the film a nod, he would have had to act out most of the sensitive scenes, which took place on the island, whereas the older Muralitharan’s scenes are mostly set abroad. The actor said that ‘sacrifices have to be made sometimes’, as he spoke about turning down an opportunity to work with a prominent South Indian filmmaker.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi found himself at the receiving end of criticisms after the motion poster of the film was launched. Fans took to their social media handles to slam Vijay, as they opined that it was wrong on the actor’s part to play a character, who allegedly has a history of ‘oppressing Tamils’. However, some fans also stood out in support of the actor and slammed people for being toxic.

All about 800:

The movie is directed by M.S. Sripathy. Starring Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles, the movie narrates the journey of Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan and focuses on how he went on to become the highest wicket-taker of all time through struggle, failure and violence within the country. The movie also shows how he signs off his career with 800 wickets in his last game. The upcoming film is reportedly produced by Rana Daggubati, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari.

