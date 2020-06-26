Tejas Barve Celebrates One-year Anniversary Of 'Mrs Mukhyamantri'; See Post

Mrs Mukhyamantri gained immense popularity after its premiere one year ago. It featured young actors Tejas Barve and Amruta Dhongade in prominent roles, who impressed the viewers with their performance. Within one year of its release, they won millions of hearts. Recently, Tejas Barve took to social media and broke exciting news with his followers on the platform. Check out his post and read on to know more details about the whole story:

Mrs Mukhyamantri celebrated its one year of release. On this special occasion, actor Tejas Barve shared the news on his official Instagram profile. While the star cast is excited with the one-year run of the show, they celebrated the day with their fans and followers on social media. So, Tejas Barve thanked everyone on social media for their love and support.

In the Instagram post, the actor has shared a poster featuring his co-star. The duo has donned traditional outfits in the look. While Tejas Barve has worn an off white Kurta, Amruta Dhongade has draped a purple shaded Marathi saree. She has accessorized nose pin, bangles, gold neckpiece, and bindi for a complete look. Moreover, they are giving the same poses while holding their sunglasses with one hand. Check it out:

In the post, Tejas Barve revealed that he did not know how one year went away. The actor also expressed his gratitude for the makers, the technicians, and his fans and followers on the platform. He thanked them all for staying by his side throughout the journey. Barve ended his note by adding that he would like to be back on television once the shooting resume after the COVID-19 lockdown ends. Moreover, a report suggests that the cast of Mrs Mukhyamantri, who have been quarantining near the shoot location, is waiting for the filming to resume.

The performance of lead actors Tejas Barve and Amruta Dhongade garnered massive critical acclaim and praise from the viewers. Most critics praised the writing and development of the characters. The storyline of the show also received widespread critical acclaim.

