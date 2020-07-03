Tejpal Wagh, Wellknown For 'Lagira Zhala Ji', Gets Married To Girlfriend Kiran Ghadge

Writer-actor Tejpal Wagh, who is famously known for his work in Marathi TV show Lagira Zhala Jee, got married to his girlfriend Kiran Ghadge on Thursday, July 2, 2020, during the lockdown. The duo was initially supposed to get married in the month of April-May. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, the love birds decided to postpone their wedding. With the Unlock phase going on currently, the couple restricted the mass gathering and tied the knot in the presence of their family members only.

Their wedding was a small ceremony with just the families of the bride and groom and a few friends. The couple also wore masks during the rituals, and guests were also spotted wearing masks. Social distancing standards and other precautionary measures were also reportedly followed during the function. The couple is likely to organize a party once things normalise.

A few photos of the couple from their wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media, and they are receiving congratulatory messages for their new beginning from fans. Tejpal also shared pictures of his wedding ceremony. One can see in the photo that the newly-wed couple looks happy and beautiful together on their wedding day. In the photographs, Tejpal Wagh can be seen wearing a navy blue sherwani, while Kiran is looking pretty in an orange saree. The couple is also seen wearing a matching mask.

Apart from Tejpal Wagh, a lot of celebs have gone ahead with their marriage plans amid lockdown. A few days back, Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist Sharmishtha Raut got engaged to Tejas Desai. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. The cute couple was initially going to get engaged on April 31, 2020, but had to postpone it due to the global pandemic.

All about Tejpal Wagh

Tejpal Wagh began his acting career with the popular reality show Maharashtracha Superstar. An actor, dialogue writer and screenwriter, Tejpal Wagh has achieved a large fan base with his work in TV series like Lagira Zhala Jee. Tejpal is currently preparing for his next project titled Total Hubalak with Kiran Gaikwad and Monalisa Bagal.

