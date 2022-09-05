Telangana Guv, Chiranjeevi Award State's Top 32 Blood Donors With Accident Insurance Cards

On Sunday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with Megastar K. Chiranjeevi felicitated 32 ‘Samaritans’ by presenting the ‘Personal Accident Insurance Policy’ or ‘Chiru Bhadrata’ Cards to those who have donated blood more than 50 times at Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank through Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT).

Notably, under the scheme, each frequent donor has been insured for a total sum of Rs 7 lakh, and all premium costs have been paid by the CCT for over 2,000 dedicated donors of CCT.

Speaking at the event in Telangana, megastar Chiranjeevi revealed that around 2,000 to 3,000 people are regularly donating blood. “Chiru Bhadratha scheme was started by the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) to provide security to donors. These donors have saved hundreds of lives and now it is necessary to secure the lives of these inspirational donors and their families,” Chiranjeevi said.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi said, “Each blood donor is a lifesaver. Each blood donor is a goodwill ambassador for the cause of Blood Donation. These committed blood donors are an inspiration to many more people. Let’s spread the word.”

Thanking Governor for launching ‘Chiru Badrata’, Chiranjeevi said that if one has the ability to save someone's life, one must do it without fail. He said that for every pint of blood donated by a donor, three lives can be saved. He further appreciated the Governor for her role in raising awareness about blood donation through her active participation as president of the Telangana Red Cross.

9.30 lakh units of blood collected by CCT in nearly 25 years: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

On the other hand, Madam Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed Chiranjeevi and called him a ‘true hero both on and off screen’. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Chiranjeevi has done massive volumes of social work but has also inspired countless people to dedicate themselves to social causes.

Speaking at an event at Raj Bhavan, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan informed that in nearly 25 years of Service Chiranjeevi Blood Bank has collected over 9.30 lakh units of blood and 79% of these blood units were provided to the poor and downtrodden free of cost while the remaining units were given to private hospitals at a nominal fee.

She further lauded Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust for immense efforts in collecting 9, 30,000 units of blood and 4,580 pairs of eyes by which 9,060 blind people benefited through cornea transplants. She further said CCT has done phenomenal work during the pandemic by setting up oxygen banks in most affected towns across Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

Notably, megastar K. Chiranjeevi set up Chiranjeevi Blood Bank after he was moved by the death of people due to blood shortage in 1998.