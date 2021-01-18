Telegu Film Producer V Doraswamy Raju Dies Of Cardiac Arrest; Details

V Doraswamy Raju, the Telegu film producer who has backed films like Annamayya, Bhale Pellam and President Gari Pellam, to name a few, has passed away after succumbing to a cardiac arrest just a few minutes ago as of this writing. As per a report on GreatAndhra.com, Raju, who was also the founder of VMC Productions, was admitted into the Hyderabad-based Care Hospital that is located on Banjara Hills. The exact age of the senior Tollywood producer at the time of his heavenly departure is yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Monalisa And Vikrant Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary; Couple Shares Romantic Pics

As soon as news articles announcing V Doraswamy Raju's death, which read something on the lines of "V Doraswamy Raju dead" found their way to the internet through sites like GreatAndhra, his former associates, collaborators, and people who were supposedly close to him sharing condolence messages online. Upon learning about V Doraswamy Raju's death, Jr. NTR also shared his thoughts regarding the producer through his Twitter handle. Additionally, many known names, such as Raghavendra Rao K and Gopi Mohan also took to Twitter to mourn his loss. Some of those tweets and posts can be found below.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Original Debut Came In The 2003 Film 'Ennaku 20 Unnaku 18'; Here's More

The condolence tweets:

దొరస్వామి రాజు గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త చాలా బాధాకరం. ఒక నిర్మాత గా, పంపిణీదారుడి గా తెలుగు చలనచిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు ఆయన అందించిన సేవలు మరువలేనివి. సింహాద్రి చిత్ర విజయం లో ఆయన పాత్ర ఎంతో కీలకం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటూ, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలుపుతున్నాను — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 18, 2021

We lost Telugu Cinema’s one of the passionate distributors & producers, VMC Doraswami Raju garu. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/Jlinm9K07b — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) January 18, 2021

Doraswamy Raju garu did a lot to help many producers as a distributor and produced memorable films too. It is a great loss to the telugu film Industry. My condolences to his family & friends!



- #AMRatnam pic.twitter.com/xPnqugVdD4 — Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd) January 18, 2021

V Doraswamy Raju's movies:

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Wherein His Characters Portrayed Shades Of Both Evil & Good

The list of V Doraswamy Raju's movies includes the likes of Annamayya, Bhale Pellam, and President Gari Pellam, to name a few. Additional films that have been funded by him are the likes of Madhavayya Gari Manavadu, Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu and Kirayi Dada. Details regarding the projects that are currently being supported by his company, VMC Productions, are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Did You Know Suriya Named His Production Company From First Letters Of His Children's Name

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.