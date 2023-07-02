Telugu Actor Harikanth, 33, Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Telugu actor Harikanth passed away at the young age of 33. He breathed his last on July 1. The actor's passing was reported by several sources. Later, film director Tharun Bhascker confirmed the news. The actor will be posthumously seen in Bhascker's upcoming film Keeda Cola.

3 things you need to know:

Harikanth passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest.

He had previously acted in several films in a small capacity.

Harikanth was also an avid theatre actor.

Harikanth’s passing was reported on social media by the industry tracker Vamsi Kaka. The industry tracker referred to Harikanth as a ‘theatre artist turned actor.’ He added that Harikanth’s death occurred in the early hours of July 1. He wrote, “A hardworking theatre artist turned actor (Keeda Cola & other films) 33-year old Harikanth passed away today in the early hours due to cardiac arrest.”

(Vamsi Kaka reporting the passing of Harikanth, who passed away | Image: vamsikaka/Twitter)

Filmmaker Tharun Bhascker later addressed the local outlets and told that he stands shocked, and his heart is broken by the news. He added that Harikanth was a ‘very passionate actor and that his stint at the theatre had been going on for the last three years. When Harikanth auditioned for a role in Keeda Cola, the Telugu director said that he had okayed him in a single moment. Bhascker further said that the actor was in contact with the movie team yesterday (June 30) in order to know when the film might get completed.

Keeda Cola is still in the shooting stage

Harikanth’s last on-screen appearance might release later this year. The film is currently on the floors. It has been produced by the likes of Sripad Nandiraj, Bharat Kumar, Upendra Varma, Vivek Sudanshu, Vijay Kumar, Saikrishna Gadwal, and Srinivas Kaushik.