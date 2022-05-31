Telugu Actor Maithili Found Unconscious After Attempting Suicide; Rushed To Hospital

Telugu television actor Maithili attempted suicide in Panjagutta, Hyderabad, with the police rushing to the spot and taking her to a medical facility where she's currently undergoing treatment. According to Republic Media Network, she's believed to have consumed sleeping pills and breezer. She called the cops and asked them to take action against the husband and further mentioned that she was 'going to die'.

Telugu actor Maithili found unconscious after attempting suicide

Back in September 2021, a case was registered in PS Panjagutta station through court, where the complainant Maithili accused her husband Sreedhar Reddy of harassment. The initial investigation into the case has been completed. Meanwhile, she had also filed a complaint against her husband and his family members in the Mothey police station.

It was registered under section 498 A of domestic violence. The charge sheet for this case was also filed and the investigation is underway at Panjagutta police station. Reportedly, the police tracked her via the phone signals and found her in an unconscious state. She's believed to be out of danger now.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Saraswati Das was also found hanging in a room of her residence recently. Issuing a statement on her death, a senior inspector mentioned, "It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too. Saraswati's grandmother first found her hanging and used the vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, which informed us. We are waiting for the post mortem report."

Authorities further mentioned that the girl seemed to have hung herself after her mother and aunt left for work. Her mobile phone has been seized as authorities check her activity on social networking platforms. Models Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumdar and television actor Pallabi Dey also passed away recently due to suspected suicide.

(IMAGE: REPUBLIC)