Telugu Actor Naresh Marries Pavithra Lokesh In Intimate Ceremony

Actor Naresh tied the knot with Pavithra Lokesh on Friday, March 10. He took to Twitter, and shared a video from the wedding. He sought the blessings of his fans and supporters. He shared on social media, “Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace and joy in this new journey for us."

Both Naresh and Pavithra participated in the wedding rituals and looked elated. The Telugu actor wore a white kurta and veshti, while Pavithra made for a pretty bride in a red saree and completed her look with heavy gold jewellery. After Naresh shared the wedding video on social media, fans jumped into the comments section with their good wishes.

Check out their official wedding video below.

Seeking your blessings for a life time of peace & joy in this new journey of us🤗



ఒక పవిత్ర బంధం

రెండు మనసులు

మూడు ముళ్ళు

ఏడు అడుగులు 🙏



మీ ఆశీస్సులు కోరుకుంటూ ఇట్లు

- మీ #PavitraNaresh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f26dgXXl6g — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) March 10, 2023

Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh's past relationships

This is Naresh’s fourth marriage. The Telugu actor was previously married to Ramya Ragupathi and they share a son together. Previously, Ragupathi and Naresh made headlines after she reportedly assaulted the actor outside a hotel room.

Naresh and Pavithra met on the sets of Sammohanam and fell in love. They have been part of several films together such as Middle Class Abbayi, Happy Wedding, Andaru Bagundali Andula Nenundali, and Ramarao on Duty.

Pavithra Lokesh was previously married twice. She was first wed to a software engineer. After separating with him, she was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Kannada star Suchendra Prasad and later married him. The ex-couple had two children but parted ways in 2021. Naresh latest releases were Ante Sundarainki and Rama Rao on Duty.