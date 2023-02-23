Telugu Actor Naveen Chandra Blessed With Baby Boy, Shares First Pics With Newborn

Telugu actor Naveen Chandra was blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday, February 22. The Ghani star shared the happy news on social media with his fans. Naveen also posted some adorable first pictures with his baby and netizens took to the comments section to congratulate the new dad on beginning this fresh chapter in his life with his wife Orma.

In the viral images, Naveen is seen getting playful with the newborn baby. Announcing the news of his baby's birth, he wrote in the caption, "Me and orma Blessed with baby boy (sic)."

Me and orma ❤️ Blessed with baby boy 👶!!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/db2N21fZOh — Naveen Chandra (@Naveenc212) February 22, 2023

Naveen's pictures with his baby boy went viral on social media in no time. In the candid images, his joy knew no bounds. Naveen played with the baby as he held him in his arms. The joy of becoming a father was evident on his face.

Fans congratulate Naveen Chandra and Orma

Fans of Naveen jumped to the comments section and congratulated the new daddy. One of the social media users said, "Hearty congratulations bhaiyya . This is such great news! Best wishes to all three of you." Another commented, "Congratulations Anna." When a fan asked him about the feeling of the baby's touch, Naveen replied, "World is not enough."

World is not enough ❤️ — Naveen Chandra (@Naveenc212) February 22, 2023

On the movies front, Naveen will be seen in RC 15. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are the lead actors in it. S Shankar is directing the big budget, pan-India film.