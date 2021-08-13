Telugu Actor Sushanth's Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu To Release In Theatres On August 27

South Indian actor Sushanth, who was last seen in the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is now all set to star in the upcoming film Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu. The actor recently revealed the release date of this S Darshan directorial. Sushanth will share the screen with Miss Grand international 2018's first runner-up, Meenakshii Chaudhary.

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu to release in theatres

Actor Sushanth recently took to his social media handles to reveal the release date of his upcoming film Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu. The actor shared a still from his film and announced IVNR will release only in theatres. He wrote, "Parking available ONLY AT THEATRES, Worldwide from August 27." He also tagged his co-star, director, and producers of the film. In a continuation thread, he further wrote, "I assure you that this will be worth the wait!! Lots of updates coming your way these next two weeks." Sushanth's fans expressed their excitement about the film in the comment section. One of his fans wrote, "Congrats sushanth garu all the best," Some fans also shared that they cannot hold their excitement for the movie.

Details about Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu is the upcoming Telugu film starring Sushanth and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead roles. The film, which will be released on August 27, is being helmed by S Darshan. The film also cast Priyadarshi, Venkat, Abhinav Gomtam, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Varma, Aishwarya, Harish Koyalagundha, Krishna Chaitanya, and Nikhil Kailas in supporting roles. No revelations about the upcoming film's plot have been made yet. However, the film is reportedly based on some true-life events.

On August 10, 2021, Sushanth revealed a new still from the film. He took to his Instagram handle and share a photo of him riding a bike. In the photo, the actor was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He completed his look with a pair of red shoes. In the caption, the actor wrote, "We’ve all waited together for a long time… but now, it’s finally time to restart the bike again!!! 🏍🔥." The actor's fans showered heart emojis in the comment section.

IMAGE: SUSHANTH'S INSTAGRAM

