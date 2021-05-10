Telugu Actor TNR Passes Away After Battling COVID-19 In Andhra's Malkajgiri

Anchor Tummala Nageshwara Rao, popularly known as TNR for his show Frankly Speaking With TNR, breathed his last, on May 10, 2021. TNR was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last week and was immediately hospitalised in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad. Reportedly, he suffered from breathing issues which later resulted in falling oxygen level.

After the news of TNR's death came out, Twitter was flooded with prayers and condolences. Several celebrities also extended their condolences to TNR's family. Director Sreenu Vaitla wrote, "Shocked to hear about the passing away of TNR garu. My deepest condolences to his family. Gone too soon. Will miss you . #RIPTNR" in his tweet.

Shocked to hear about the passing away of TNR garu . My deepest condolences to his family. Gone too soon🙏. Will miss you . #RIPTNR — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) May 10, 2021

Telugu film director Bobby also took to his Twitter handle to express his grief. He wrote, "This is a huge loss, We will definitely Miss You #TNR". He further wrote, "Inspired many contemporary anchors & journalists, gone too soon. May your soul Rest In Peace! #RIPTNR".

This is a huge loss, We will definitely Miss You #TNR. Inspired many contemporary anchors & journalists,gone too soon.

May your soul Rest In Peace!#RIPTNR pic.twitter.com/gqK7vZkdhC — Bobby (@dirbobby) May 10, 2021

Actor Poonam Kaur shared her favourite interview by TNR through her Twitter handle. She also shared how she never met TNR but always liked his interviews. She wrote, "Never knew this man personally or even interacted with him but his interviews would get the very authentic and real self of personalities which is rare, he was a journalist with a vision #RIPTNR GARU, Sharing the link of one of the interviews I liked".

Never knew this man personally or even interacted with him but his interviews would get the very authentic and real self of personalities which is rare ,he was a journalist with a vision #RIPTNR GARU ,



Sharing the link of one of the interviews I liked https://t.co/EOvZo5XrMB — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) May 10, 2021

TNR's trivia

TNR was known for his popular Telugu interview show, Frankly Speaking With TNR. His interview show aired on a famous YouTube channel named iDream Telugu Movies. TNR's show garnered millions of views and followers as he impressed the audience with his straightforwardness in his interviews. TNR made a distinct identity in Telugu cinema as an anchor and later bagged several roles as supporting actor in various films. TNR gave memorable performances in several films in supporting roles. TNR's movies that remain widely popular include Subrahmanyapuram, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, George Reddy, Falaknuma Das, Savaari, Jathi Ratnalu, HIT, and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

